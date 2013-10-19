Good Samaritan attacked in east London street

A man was punched to the floor and kicked in the face after trying to help a young woman being "harassed" at a bus stop in east London, police said.

Met Police said the 69-year-old man noticed three youths "begin to harass" a 27-year-old woman at a bus stop in Lower Clapton Road near Clapton Pond.

When he asked if she was OK one of the youths attacked him, causing serious facial injuries.

He was taken to hospital after the attack on Friday at 13:15 BST.

One of the suspects is described as a black male, aged between 13 and 14-years-old, about 5ft tall wearing a black Nike jacket, dark trousers and with one arm in a large white sling or cast.

The other two boys are described as black and of a similar age.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det Con Vicki Henderson, of Hackney's Violent Crime Unit.