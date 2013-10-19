Cricklewood death: Man arrested over woman's murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 67-year-old woman in north-west London.

Police were called on Friday evening after an injured woman was found at an address in Cairnfield Avenue, Cricklewood.

The woman, whose name has not been released by police, was taken to a central London hospital where she died.

A Met Police spokesman said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is being held in custody at a west London police station.

A spokesman said a post-mortem examination would be arranged in due course.