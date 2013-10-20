Shammi Atwal lorry death: Two charged over Barking shop raid

Image caption Officers believe Shammi Atwal was pushed into the road

Two men have been charged over the death of a father-of-two who was run over by a lorry while chasing robbers from his London shop.

Store owner Shammi Atwal died as he ran after as many as 10 men armed with bars and a sledgehammer from Glen & Co Cash & Carry in River Road, Barking, on 14 October.

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and was not arrested.

Police have charged two Lithuanian men with manslaughter and robbery.

Vidmantas Gonskoves, 26, of Grange Road in West Ham, east London, and Aurimas Diliunas, 27, of Rosslyn Road, Barking, will appear at Redbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A post-mortem examination on Mr Atwal, from Chigwell, took place on Wednesday.

Investigators are awaiting further toxicology results to the determine the exact cause of death.