Neasden murder: Mohamnud Yassin Yusuf charged
- 20 October 2013
- From the section London
A man is charged with murdering a 67-year-old woman who was found badly injured in north-west London.
The victim was found at an address in Cairnfield Avenue, Neasden, at 08:30 BST on Friday.
She was taken to a central London hospital where she died. The cause of death was found to be haemorrhaging, a post-mortem examination revealed.
Mohamnud Yassin Yusuf, 31, from Neasden, has been charged with murder.