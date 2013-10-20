Neasden murder: Mohamnud Yassin Yusuf charged

A man is charged with murdering a 67-year-old woman who was found badly injured in north-west London.

The victim was found at an address in Cairnfield Avenue, Neasden, at 08:30 BST on Friday.

She was taken to a central London hospital where she died. The cause of death was found to be haemorrhaging, a post-mortem examination revealed.

Mohamnud Yassin Yusuf, 31, from Neasden, has been charged with murder.