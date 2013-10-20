Woman treated after flat blaze in Herne Hill
- 20 October 2013
A woman was taken to hospital suffering with smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a flat in south-east London.
Firefighters were called to a blaze in a block of flats in Shakespeare Road, near Herne Hill, just before 08:00 BST.
Four fire crews dealt with the fire, which damaged much of the flat.
London Fire Brigade said crews left the scene at 09:24 BST but fire investigation officers are still at the scene assessing the cause.