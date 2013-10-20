Teon Palmer murder: Police offer £20,000 reward

Image caption Teon Palmer died from a stab wound to the chest

Police are offering a £20,000 reward for information about a man's fatal stabbing in north London one year ago.

Teon Palmer, 28, died from a stab wound to the chest after having all his car tyres slashed at 23:10 BST in Montagu Road, Lower Edmonton, on 20 October 2012.

Up to seven people were seen running away from the scene of the murder, police said.

Family and friends will return to the scene to hold a vigil at 23:00 BST.

A spokesman said up to seven black males, described as wearing hooded tops or jackets, were seen making off from the location.

At the time of his death, detectives said they thought those who vandalised the car knew it was his.

Det Ch Insp Neale Baldock said: "I believe the key to this investigation is likely to come from within the local criminal fraternity or their associates.

"In the intervening period loyalties and allegiances may have changed and I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us."

Police will be in the Goodwin Road area in Edmonton between 21:00 BST and midnight to speak to people in the area.