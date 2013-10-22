Daniel Evbuomwan death: 'Catastrophic' injuries killed boy

An uncle inflicted "catastrophic" injuries which led to the death of his three-year-old nephew, the Old Bailey has heard.

Daniel Evbuomwan's injuries were so bad he could have suffered them in a car crash, a pathologist who carried out the post-mortem exam said.

The toddler died in March from multiple injuries to his ribs and multiple fractures to his pelvis.

Ben Igbinedion, 44, of Bromley, south London, denies murder.

The toddler had been living with his grandmother, however she wanted to go shopping and to church so it was decided that he should stay with Mr Igbinedion and his partner Sandra Okundaye, a nurse.

Jurors were told Daniel, the nephew of the defendant's partner, could not be woken the next morning.

He was rushed to University Hospital in Lewisham, south-east London, but was pronounced dead at 11:25.

'Major trauma'

Prosecutor Richard Whittam QC said: "The injuries were such that he could not have moved around as he had the previous day. It follows that the injuries must have been occasioned to him on the morning of March 1.

"In short, who is the one person who could have made those injuries to him?"

He said Professor Anthony Risden, who had examined Daniel's body, had told him the injuries were "among the most severe he had seen".

"Daniel had been subject to major trauma of the kind of impact or scale that it might have had in a road traffic accident," said Mr Whittam.

"The injuries to the thorax, chest area and abdomen could have been from crushing forces."

In interview, Mr Igbinedion recalled waking up in the early hours to clean up after Daniel and take him to the toilet, the court heard.

He accepted that Daniel had been well during the day but could not explain what happened, jurors were told.

Mr Whittam suggested that Mr Igbinedion was responsible adding "because of the enormity of the situation he can not bring himself to accept what he has done".

The trial continues.