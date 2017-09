From the section

Image caption Henry Stangroom died from stab wounds to his heart and lung

A man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old chef who was stabbed to death in south-west London.

Police carrying out a welfare check at an address in Lavender Sweep, Battersea, discovered Henry Stangroom's body just before 21:00 BST on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination found he died from wounds to his heart and lung.

Andrew Morris, 30, of Lavender Sweep has been charged with murder. He is due before Croydon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.