Christopher John Barry was pronounced dead at the scene

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in north London.

Christopher John Barry, 53, was killed on Sunday evening at his home in The Broadway, Edmonton. Post-mortem tests found he had been stabbed in the chest.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was dressed in a dark hooded top at Highbury Corner Youth Court.

Another boy aged 13, and three aged 14, have been bailed until January after their arrest on suspicion of murder.

Magistrate Christine Chamberlain told the boy: "You will be remanded to youth detention accommodation", and he waved to his mother and father as he was led from the courtroom.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.