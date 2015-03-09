Body of rowing coach Michael Hill found in River Thames
The body of a rowing coach who had not been seen since falling into the River Thames more than a month ago has been found.
Michael Hill, 48, who worked at Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, fell from a coaching boat near Putney Embankment, south-west London, on 2 February.
His body was recovered by the Met Police near Putney Bridge on Sunday.
Mr Hill was also a coach at the Thames Rowing Club.
RNLI, police and London Fire Brigade boats were involved in the initial search.
David Goodhew, headmaster of Latymer Upper School, said: "Although we were anticipating such news, it is still a shock and our thoughts are with Michael's family and the rowing community, both at Latymer Upper School and beyond."