Image copyright Linkedin Image caption Michael Hill went missing on the Thames near Putney Embankment on 2 February

The body of a rowing coach who had not been seen since falling into the River Thames more than a month ago has been found.

Michael Hill, 48, who worked at Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, fell from a coaching boat near Putney Embankment, south-west London, on 2 February.

His body was recovered by the Met Police near Putney Bridge on Sunday.

Mr Hill was also a coach at the Thames Rowing Club.

RNLI, police and London Fire Brigade boats were involved in the initial search.

David Goodhew, headmaster of Latymer Upper School, said: "Although we were anticipating such news, it is still a shock and our thoughts are with Michael's family and the rowing community, both at Latymer Upper School and beyond."