London

Body of rowing coach Michael Hill found in River Thames

  • 9 March 2015
Michael Hill Image copyright Linkedin
Image caption Michael Hill went missing on the Thames near Putney Embankment on 2 February

The body of a rowing coach who had not been seen since falling into the River Thames more than a month ago has been found.

Michael Hill, 48, who worked at Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, fell from a coaching boat near Putney Embankment, south-west London, on 2 February.

His body was recovered by the Met Police near Putney Bridge on Sunday.

Mr Hill was also a coach at the Thames Rowing Club.

RNLI, police and London Fire Brigade boats were involved in the initial search.

David Goodhew, headmaster of Latymer Upper School, said: "Although we were anticipating such news, it is still a shock and our thoughts are with Michael's family and the rowing community, both at Latymer Upper School and beyond."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites