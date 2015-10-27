Sebastiano Magnanini death: Third man charged over Regent's Canal body

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sebastiano Magnanini was from Venice but had been living and working in south London

A third man has been charged over the death of an Italian carpenter whose body was found in a north London canal.

The tattooed body of Sebastiano Magnanini, 46, was found tied to a shopping trolley in Regent's Canal in Islington on 24 September.

Michael Walsh, 41, of Wharfdale Road, King's Cross, has been charged with preventing lawful burial and conspiracy to commit fraud.

He is due at Blackfriars Magistrates' Court on 4 January.

Image caption Officers were called to reports of a body submerged in the Regent's Canal, in Islington

Previously, Paul Williams, 61, of no fixed abode was charged with preventing lawful burial and Daniel Hastie, 22, also of no fixed abode, was charged with fraud by false representation.

Both men were remanded in custody following court appearances and are due to attend further hearings later this month.

Mr Magnanini, who was originally from Venice, had been living and working in south London.

He was last seen by colleagues two days before his body was found.

An initial post-mortem examination did not reveal the cause of death and further toxicology tests are being conducted, the Met said.