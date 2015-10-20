Mall protests over China state visit to Britain

Image caption Protesters say people have died while being detained by Chinese authorities

Protesters gathered at London's St James' Park as President of China Xi Jinping took part in a procession down The Mall.

China's leader attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace along with his wife, Peng Liyuan, on his four-day visit of the UK.

Image caption People from China say were out support their leader as they are "so proud" of their country

There was chanting by pro and anti-China supporters and, during a press photo call for the Amnesty protesters, huge Chinese flags interrupted their line of vision and drumming from the groups in support of the leader intensified.

People handed out bright red 'I love China' t-shirts and the crowds coming out in favour of President Xi dwarfed those who rallied against the communist ruler.

Among Amnesty International protesters was Dr Shao Jiang, a research scholar who was involved with the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest.

Image caption Dr Shao Jiang says supporters of President Xi "just don't know" about his human rights record

Dr Shao, who now lives in London, says he was protesting because if the British government follows the Chinese model, it will "push the issue of human rights away".

Image caption Anti-China protesters called on the British prime minister to ask President Xi about human rights in China

Amnesty, pro-Tibet and Falun Gong protesters watched on as the Mall was flanked by hordes of people clad in bright red shouting "Xi Jinping, Xi Jinping" as the politician was driven past in a gilded carriage.

Amnesty protesters say they wanted to raise cases such as that of Cao Shunli, a human rights activist who died in police detention having been denied medical attention. Her family were reportedly denied access to her body.

Image caption Horses on procession for President Xi

One pro-China group were visiting from Swansea University. They did not wish to be named, but one man says they were out supporting President Xi "because it (China) is our country - and we are so proud".

"His visit will strengthen the link between the two countries and benefit both sides in terms of the economy." he said.