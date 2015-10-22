Two deny child destruction attack on pregnant woman in Peckham

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Talfourd Place in Peckham

Two men have denied an attack on a heavily pregnant woman which caused the death of her unborn child.

Malorie Bantala, 21, was eight months pregnant when she was attacked in Peckham, south-east London, in June.

Her ex-boyfriend, Kevin Wilson, 22, is accused, alongside a 17-year-old co-defendant who cannot be named due to his age.

The pair pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm and child destruction when they appeared at the Old Bailey.

Mr Wilson, of the Longfield Estate in Bermondsey, South London, appeared via video link from Belmarsh prison while his co-defendant sat in the dock.

Both were remanded in custody and told they will face trial in November.