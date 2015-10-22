Docklands Light Railway staff vote in favour of strike action

Image copyright PA Image caption The DLR connects the City and the Docklands and has used computerised trains since 1987

Workers on London's Docklands Light Railway (DLR) have voted in favour of strike action in a row over working practices.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) consulted just over 600 of its members over the industrial action.

The union is in dispute with DLR operator Keolis Amey over practices which include the use of agency staff.

Keolis Amey said it was "disappointed" and the RMT was "ignoring...significant progress" made in recent talks.

The dispute centres on the company's use of agency staff and what the RMT claims is the "casualising" of key jobs on the line.

'Underestimated the anger'

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "Keolis Amey are trying to bulldoze in some of the worst working practices and conditions that we associate with the operations of the most cheapskate and anti-union companies in the transport sector.

"The company should not have underestimated the anger of the workforce."

Any industrial action would be likely to involve train captains, controllers and signallers on the line.

Kevin Thomas from Keolis Amey said: "I believe that strike action is always avoidable and I continue to seek meaningful and reasonable discussion with the union in a genuine attempt to seek resolution."

Keolis Amey has operated the line since 2014 on behalf of Transport for London and recently announced it had been shortlisted to operate London Overground as part of a new joint venture with Go-Ahead under the name LoKeGo.

The DLR, which connects the City and the Docklands, has used computerised trains since it opened in 1987.