Margaret Pyke sexual health clinic under closure threat

A sexual health clinic in Kings Cross, rated "outstanding" by the Care Quality Commission, could be facing closure.

Margaret Pyke women's health centre is one of three run by Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust.

It opened 45 years ago and was one of the first in the capital to offer women long-term, reversible contraception options such as the pill or coil.

The trust said its funding for sexual health services had been cut and it may have to close the clinic to save money.

Dr Jayne Kavanagh, principal clinical teaching fellow at University College London, is campaigning to save the clinic and said it was a "centre of excellence" for women's health in terms of the services it provides and its research and training.

It treats hundreds of women each week but the trust said it needed to save £6m in the next two years.

Campaigners have started an online petition to help save the clinic.