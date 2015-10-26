Moped rider killed in car collision in east London

Image copyright William Ward

A moped delivery driver has died from his injuries after a collision with a car near the Olympic Stadium in Stratford, east London.

The crash happened at the junction of Rick Roberts Way and Stratford High Street at 21:20 GMT on Sunday.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene but he was pronounced dead at around 23:00.

The Met said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police. No-one has been arrested.

The junction was recently remodelled with a new layout and traffic light scheme, which is being implemented as part of Cycle Superhighway 2.