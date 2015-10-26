Finchley Road fire: Firefighters rescue 25

Image copyright LFB Image caption Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters were sent to the incident

Twenty-five people have been evacuated from flats above a burning shop in Hampstead, north London.

The fire broke out at a fast food restaurant on Finchley Road shortly after 06:00 GMT.

A two-year-old child was taken to hospital as a precaution suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Two people, one of whom is pregnant, were rescued by ladder from the roof of the building. Twelve people were treating after breathing in smoke.

Image caption The fire broke out at a fast food restaurant

Image caption Two people were rescued by ladder from the roof of the building

Finchley Road has been closed to northbound traffic while firefighters work at the scene.

UK Power Networks cut off electricity to 64 customers, including Finchley Road underground station, at 14:30 GMT so that London Fire Brigade could tackle the blaze.

The Metropolitan line is not serving the station, but Jubilee line trains are stopping.

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters were sent to the incident.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

At 15:30 GMT the fire brigade said there were deep-seated pockets of fire in the voids between the floors of the building which had made it take longer to bring the fire under control.