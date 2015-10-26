Old Street Tube rescuer Nick Mann's death ruled accidental

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Nick Mann, who lived in Wimbledon, south London, was originally from Shropshire

The death of a man killed by a London Underground train as he tried to pull his brother from the track was an accident, a coroner has ruled.

Nick Mann, 34, was travelling back from a concert in March when he was struck and killed by a train at Old Street Station.

His brother Robert had fallen onto the line and Nick was trying to pull him to safety as the train hit them.

A verdict of accidental death was recorded at St Pancras Coroners' Court.

Robert Mann was seriously injured and is still recovering.

Peter Darling, an inspector for the Office of Rail and Road investigations, told the court his investigations had found "no breach of health and safety" and called the death a "tragic accident".

Nick Mann, who lived in Wimbledon, south London, was originally from Shropshire. He had spent Saturday with his brother at a Shrewsbury Town FC game before going to a heavy metal concert in the evening.

'Warm and loving'

A witness to the accident told the court they had been walking "really close" to the edge of the platform and "were jumping and celebrating, very cheerful".

He added: "One of them slipped, the other person was trying to pull him out. It was really, really fast."

The court also heard evidence from the driver of the train, who said he had seen "a male stumbling and fall onto the track just in front of me" and that he had immediately pushed the emergency brake.

Their mother, Pauline Mann, told the court in a written statement they had spent "the perfect day together" and said: "I will always miss my darling son."

Mr Mann's wife, Jennifer Kavanagh, described her husband as "selfless, kind, warm and loving and he put other people first. We had a wonderful decade together".