Man dies after jumping from Camden sheltered housing fire

Image copyright LFB Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene by London air ambulance doctors

A man has died after jumping from a fire on the third floor of a sheltered accommodation block in north-west London.

The man, described as elderly, was pronounced dead at the scene in Camden Road, Camden Town, by doctors from the air ambulance.

It happened at about 10:45 GMT. London Fire Brigade said a second man on the third floor was led to safety.

He was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

A statement from London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters contained the fire to the third floor flat where it started but sadly the flat's occupant - an elderly man - jumped from a third floor window before the brigade arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene."