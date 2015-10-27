Finchley Road fire forces residents into temporary accommodation

Image copyright LFB Image caption Smoke could still be seen drifting out of the shop on Tuesday morning

Residents of a building affected by a fire in Hampstead, north London, have been unable to return home as firefighters try to damp down the site.

The blaze broke out at a shop on Finchley Road on Monday morning.

Twenty-five people were evacuated, including a pregnant woman and a two-year-old child who was taken to hospital after inhaling smoke.

Investigators will move in once the scene has been made safe, the London Fire Brigade said.

Twelve people were treated at the scene after breathing in smoke.

Image copyright LFB Image caption Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters were sent to the blaze on Monday

Image copyright Alicia Woodhouse Image caption The fire appears to have started at a phone repair shop

Image copyright Alicia Woodhouse Image caption Two people were rescued by ladder from the roof of the building

The LFB said the fire badly damaged the shop, with the flats above heavily smoke-logged.

A spokesman for Camden Council said none of the residents were council tenants and they had been found alternative accommodation by their landlord.

Finchley Road remains closed to traffic in both directions while firefighters continue to work at the scene.

The LFB explained its crew were likely to remain there throughout Tuesday morning in order to tackle "deep-seated pockets of fire" in the voids between the floors of the building.