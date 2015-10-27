Ilford stabbing: Police investigate for murder

From the section

Image copyright PA Image caption Detectives are investigating following a fatal stabbing in Ilford

A man has been stabbed to death at a home in east London.

Police were called after reports of a disturbance at a property in Hickling Road, Ilford, on Saturday night.

Florin Onea, 49, was taken to hospital with a stab wound and died on Monday.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene, who was charged with GBH with intent to kill.

Detectives have begun a murder investigation.

Mr Onea's next of kin has been informed.