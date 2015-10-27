Machine gun fire hits police car in Willesden

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The officer was in an unmarked car in Mitchell Way, in Willesden

A submachine gun was fired 14 times on a residential street in north London hitting a car containing a plain clothes police officer, the Met said.

The officer was in an unmarked car in Mitchell Way, in Willesden, in the early hours of Saturday when shots were fired nearby, damaging the vehicle.

No-one was hurt but the Met said it showed "blatant disregard" for public safety.

Officers want to speak to two cyclists who may have seen the incident.

The suspect is described as a young black male, believed to be aged in his late teens or early 20s, of slim build and wearing dark clothing.

Det Insp Glenn Butler said: "Whatever the motive, the actions of this person or persons shows a blatant disregard as anyone could have been injured."