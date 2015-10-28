Teens arrested after Stratford Overground attack on man

From the section

Image copyright Dan Slipper Image caption Parts of Stratford Station were closed off temporarily as police investigated

Four teenagers have been arrested after a man was found unconscious with head injuries at a busy London station.

Commuters tweeted photos of overcrowding as parts of Stratford Station was closed during rush hour on Tuesday evening.

The victim is believed to be 53-year-old John Francis Breen, from London, police said.

The boys, aged 14-16, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are in custody.

Image copyright Bobbie Graham Image caption Police worked with train operating companies to resume normal services

Mr Breen is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Detectives are looking for witnesses or anyone who can help trace Mr Breen's next of kin.