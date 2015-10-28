Teens arrested after Stratford Overground attack on man
Four teenagers have been arrested after a man was found unconscious with head injuries at a busy London station.
Commuters tweeted photos of overcrowding as parts of Stratford Station was closed during rush hour on Tuesday evening.
The victim is believed to be 53-year-old John Francis Breen, from London, police said.
The boys, aged 14-16, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are in custody.
Mr Breen is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Detectives are looking for witnesses or anyone who can help trace Mr Breen's next of kin.