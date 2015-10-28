Regulate acid sales to prevent attacks, charity urges

Image caption Acid attack victim Darren Pidgeon says the government should have stopped the ready supply of acid a long time ago

A charity has called for sales of acid on the High Street to be regulated in a bid to combat its use in assaults.

Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) said cleaning agents which cause serious injury are "far too available".

The number of incidents in England has risen in recent years, figures provided by the Health and Social Care Information Centre suggest.

Sulphuric acid can maim, cause blindness, deafness and disfigurement when thrown on the skin.

The Health and Social Care Information Centre, the government agency which provides health statistics, reported that there were 106 hospital admissions in 2013-14 as a result of assault with a corrosive substance. This compared to 55 in 2004-05.

Credit card call

Jaf Shah, executive director at the ASTI, said he wants the government to force people to pay by credit card for substances containing high levels of sulphuric acid, allowing buyers' details to be recorded.

Darren Pidgeon, from Rayleigh in Essex, was attacked with acid last year. He told BBC London: "The government should have stopped this a long time ago."

A Home Office spokesman said: "We need victims to know they can come forward with the confidence their allegation will be taken seriously and be properly investigated by police."

He added that the government has introduced new measures to help all victims of violent attacks, including the Victims' Information Service website and phone line.

Since May, sulphuric acid has been covered by the Poisons Act, which means suspicious transactions involving it must be reported to the police.