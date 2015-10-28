Eastcote bar stabbing: Man arrested at Gatwick Airport

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Josh Hanson had "everything to live for", his family said following his death

A man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport in connection with a murder seen by customers at a London bar.

Josh Hanson, 21, from Kingsbury, was stabbed in the neck at the RE bar in Eastcote, Hillingdon, on 11 October.

The Met said up to 40 people were in the bar at the time when the road planner was killed.

A man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender after arriving at the airport on a UK-bound flight.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Police are continuing to hunt for Shane O'Brien in connection with the murder

The force said it was continuing to hunt for Shane O'Brien, 27, of Ladbroke Grove, in connection with the murder and had put up a £10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.

Mr O'Brien has links to the Ruislip area, but officers said he could be anywhere in the country and should not be approached.