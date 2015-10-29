Man stabbed in Wood Green park robbery

Image copyright Google Street View Image caption The young couple were sitting on a park bench on Downhills Park Road when the attack happened

A man was repeatedly stabbed as he sat in a park with his girlfriend after a confrontation with robbers.

The 24-year-old man and his partner, 21, were sitting on a bench on Downhills Park Road in Wood Green, north London, on Wednesday evening when they were approached by two men.

They stabbed him in the back several times when he refused to hand over his phone.

He is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The woman was treated for cuts to her hand.

Detectives are looking for two black men aged around 20 in connection with the assault.