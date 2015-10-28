Man dies after Stratford Station assault

Image copyright Dan Slipper Image caption Parts of Stratford Station were closed off temporarily as police investigated

A man has died after being assaulted at Stratford Station in London during the evening rush hour on Tuesday.

John Francis Breen, 53, from London, died on Wednesday afternoon, British Transport Police said. He was found unconscious with head injuries. A murder investigation has been launched.

Ch Insp Dave Shipperlee said he was still in the process of interviewing four teenagers arrested on Tuesday.

The station was temporarily closed while police investigated.

Ch Insp Shipperlee said they had already heard from several people at the station, but would like to hear from others who may have seen the attack to "provide information that will assist Mr Breen's family in understanding how he sustained such traumatic injuries".

The boys, aged 14 to 16, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are in custody.