Biggest UK mosque: Government rejects Newham site

Image copyright NRAP Architects

A long-running attempt to build the UK's largest mosque in east London, has been rejected.

The Islamic missionary group Tablighi Jamaat first launched plans for the mosque in Newham, with capacity for almost 10,000 worshippers, in 2002.

Newham councillors threw out the application in 2012, but its backers revived the project and it was the subject of a public inquiry last year.

The government has now ruled out the development.

Tablighi Jamaat currently uses part of a 17-acre site called Abbey Mills to house a temporary hub, which can host up to 2,500 people.

Rejecting the application, Communities Secretary Greg Clark said the potential benefits of the site were "not sufficient to outweigh the strong objections".

In particular, he said it would result in "the loss of housing provision on a large important site" and "it would not further the council's convergence aims".

'Chose to ignore'

The mosque would have included a prayer hall for up to 7,440 men and a separate facility for almost 2,000 women.

Community leaders said the mosque was needed to cope with the growing numbers of Muslim worshippers.

Newham Council said it met with the group's charitable arm, the trustees of Anjuman-e-Islahul-Muslimeen of London, and directed that any planning application had to include a mix of uses and community facilities that could include a religious space.

"The trust chose to ignore this contractual agreement" when they submitted plans in 2012 for a mosque and the application failed to meet development guidelines on eight out of nine planning criteria, a spokesman added.

The charitable trust has been given three months from 29 October to close the mosque and stop using the site.