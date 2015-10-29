Stratford Station death: Four Ilford teens charged with murder
- 29 October 2015
Four teenage boys have been charged with murdering a man who was assaulted at Stratford Station in London at rush hour on Tuesday.
John Francis Breen, 53, from London, died on Wednesday afternoon. He was found unconscious with head injuries, British Transport Police said.
The teenagers from Ilford were arrested on Tuesday.
Two boys aged 14, one aged 15 and a fourth aged 16, are due to appear before Stratford Youth Court later.