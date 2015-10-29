MP John McDonnell backs Longford calls on asylum seekers

Image caption Pub landlord Rana Saif says he is leaving Longford because the volume of asylum seekers had deterred customers

The number of asylum seekers being sent to one street in "one tiny village" near Heathrow is too much for it to cope with, a local MP has said.

Residents in Longford, Hillingdon, have recently been "overwhelmed" by asylum seekers, Labour MP John McDonnell said.

Pub-landlord Rana Saif, a migrant himself from Pakistan, said the swell in migrants had deterred customers and he was leaving the village.

The Home Office said it had tried to address residents' concerns.

It gave the same response when BBC London investigated the situation two weeks ago.

Image caption Hayes and Harlington Labour MP John McDonnell has requested to see the Home Secretary to resolve the migrant issue in Longford

Hayes and Harlington Labour MP John McDonnell said this week he had requested a meeting with the home secretary to resolve the issue.

"Local residents in Longford have always been very constructive, they have always welcomed people into the local community and they have supported refugees and asylum seekers in the past," he said.

"What we have been saying to the Home Office is if people are coming to join us within the community, it is important that they are not all focused on one particular street or one particular area, but it should be right across the community, and we can accommodate it in that way.

"The Home Office and Borders Agency has sent large numbers of people into literally one street, in one tiny village that is already under threat from the third runway. It is just too much for one little community to cope with."

Longford could be demolished if a third runway is built at neighbouring Heathrow Airport.

A hotel is providing accommodation in houses it has bought for asylum seekers.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC London filmed two coaches and three van loads arriving in one day

The Home Office would not say how many asylum seekers were being sent to Longford, but said hotel rooms were used for one or two days before asylum seekers were dispersed into temporary accommodation.

Two weeks ago BBC London filmed two coaches and three van loads arriving in one day carrying people from Iran, Sudan, Eritrea and Syria.

Many of those on board said they had come from the so-called "Jungle" in Calais.

Three days later, another two coaches were witnessed arriving.