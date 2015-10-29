Eight sex assaults in Clapham may be linked, say police

Image copyright Met Police Image caption On the same night a woman was grabbed on her doorstep, another was also assaulted and a man exposed himself to third woman

A man who was seen on CCTV sexually assaulting a woman on her doorstep could be linked to seven other attacks in the same area, said the Met Police.

A 26-year-old woman was grabbed from behind and assaulted as she tried to enter her house in Clapham.

The incident happened on Monday night, when another woman was grabbed and a man exposed himself.

Officers are warning women in the Clapham and Brixton Hill areas to be careful.

In each of the cases, the suspect was described as being of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance.

The first attacks under investigation by the Met started at 23:30 on 9 October when a 23-year-old woman was grabbed and sexually assaulted on Clitheroe Road in Clapham.

Image copyright Met Police

She raised the alarm and the suspect ran off.

Two hours later a 30-year-old woman was grabbed in Deauville Court when a man approached her and tried to talk to her.

She asked him to leave her alone, but he assaulted her before walking away.

On 22 October, a man put his hand up the dress of a 32-year-old woman walking along Trent Road, which was followed by the three incidents on the 26 October.

About an hour before the woman was assaulted on her doorstep on Monday, a 35-year-old woman was grabbed from behind on Arodene Road as she walked home.

An hour later a man exposed himself to a 28-year-old woman on Sandmere Road as she entered her house.

Two more incidents were reported to police on 28 October, when at 19:20 a 28-year-old woman was grabbed on Southwell Road and three hours later a 31-year-old woman was pushed into a nearby block of flats along Sudbourne Road.

She was sexually assaulted before the suspect ran away.