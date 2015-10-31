Bat species discovered at Natural History Museum after 30 years

Image copyright PA Image caption A CT scanner was used to examine the bat's fragile bones without having to touch it

A bat stored in the vaults of a London museum for 30 years is a previously unknown species, experts have discovered.

The Francis' Woolly Horseshoe Bat, Rhinolophus francisi, has been named after Charles Francis, who collected the specimen in Malaysia in 1983.

The Natural History Museum said a CT scanner analysed its fragile bones.

Zoologist Roberto Portela Miguez said the scan showed "spiky, sharp-edged teeth that would work like scissors".

Image copyright PA Image caption The bat was preserved in alcohol at the Natural History Museum

He said: "[They] would work like scissors to break open the hard outer-body casings of insects.

"This is a reminder of how much we still have to discover about the natural world."

Mr Miguez said discovering new insects and fish species happened relatively frequently, but indentifying new mammals was rarer.

A spokesman for the museum said the pickled bat would remain in the museum's collection for "further study", but would not be on public display.