Man critically injured after sofa 'falls from building'

Image copyright Kierra Liew Image caption The sofa is thought have fallen more than 100ft

A man was seriously injured when he was reportedly struck by a sofa which fell from a high-rise building in London.

The man, in his 20s, is thought to have been hit after the sofa fell from a building which houses the W Hotel in Wardour Street on Friday.

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

The hotel said it was working with the Met and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to find out what happened.

A police spokesman said it was thought the sofa fell from scaffolding which had been erected as part of ongoing work at the Swiss Centre, which houses the W Hotel and a number of private residences.

A hotel spokeswoman said it was aware of the incident and was assisting in the investigation.

She added: "Our thoughts and prayers are go to the gentleman concerned."

A spokeswoman for Frank Knight, which manages the building's private residences, said the company was also cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.