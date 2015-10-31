Man critically injured after sofa 'falls from building'
A man was seriously injured when he was reportedly struck by a sofa which fell from a high-rise building in London.
The man, in his 20s, is thought to have been hit after the sofa fell from a building which houses the W Hotel in Wardour Street on Friday.
He was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.
The hotel said it was working with the Met and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to find out what happened.
A police spokesman said it was thought the sofa fell from scaffolding which had been erected as part of ongoing work at the Swiss Centre, which houses the W Hotel and a number of private residences.
A hotel spokeswoman said it was aware of the incident and was assisting in the investigation.
She added: "Our thoughts and prayers are go to the gentleman concerned."
A spokeswoman for Frank Knight, which manages the building's private residences, said the company was also cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.