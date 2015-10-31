Man bailed after eight 'linked' sex assaults in Clapham area

Image caption The sexual assaults took place in Clapham and Brixton Hill in south London

A man has been bailed after his arrest following eight sexual assaults within three weeks in south London.

The 34-year-old from Lambeth was arrested on Thursday and has been bailed until a date in December.

The Met said women should "remain vigilant" when travelling at night.

Police are appealing for information over a series of attacks, including one on a 26-year-old woman sexually assaulted on her doorstep.

Officers first arrested another man on Monday, but launched an appeal after the assaults continued.

The attacks in Clapham and Brixton Hill areas started at 23:30 on 9 October and were followed by a second nearly two hours later.

A third assault occurred on 22 October, prompting police to arrest a man on 26 October, but while he was in custody three more incidents took place that evening.

On Thursday, officers appealed for witnesses, which led to the recent arrest.

Increased patrols

During the first incident, a 23-year-old woman was grabbed and sexually assaulted on Clitheroe Road, Clapham, she managed to raise the alarm and the suspect ran off.

Two hours later, a 30-year-old woman was grabbed in Deauville Court when a man approached her and tried to talk to her.

She asked him to leave her alone but he assaulted her before walking away.

On 22 October, a man put his hand up the dress of a 32-year-old woman walking along Trent Road.

Image copyright Google Image caption The first incident took place on Clitheroe Road, Clapham, on 9 October

Four days later a further three incidents occurred, police said.

About an hour before the woman was assaulted on her doorstep, a 35-year-old was grabbed from behind on Arodene Road as she walked home.

An hour later a man exposed himself to a 28-year-old woman on Sandmere Road as she entered her house.

Two more incidents were reported to police on Wednesday, when at 19:20 GMT a 28-year-old woman was grabbed on Southwell Road.

Hours later a 31-year-old woman was pushed into a nearby block of flats along Sudbourne Road and sexually assaulted before the suspect ran away.

Police patrols in Clapham and Brixton Hill have been increased.

Det Sgt Gordon Barclay, leading the investigation, said: "We would still like to advise women to remain vigilant when travelling at night."

The man arrested on 26 October has been bailed until a date in November.