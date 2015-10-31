Fifty evacuated after tower block fire in Kensington

Image caption The fire started in a flat on the third floor of Adair House, north Kensington

Firefighters have rescued 50 people from a burning tower block in west London after a fire on the third floor.

Sixteen people have been taken to hospital as a precaution, the London Fire Brigade said.

Two people escaped from their balconies by ladder while others received information over the telephone on how to get out safely.

Fifty firefighters attended the fire in north Kensington, the cause of which is not yet known.

Nanga Pedro, who lives next-door to the flat where the fire broke out, told BBC London he had been "terrified" trying to get his wife and two young children to safety.

Image caption Residents are not expected to be able to return home for some time

"It was smoke, heat everywhere. We run back inside the house to the balcony, we got to our knees and started crawling," he said.

The LFB said "lessons had been learned" since the Lakanal House fire in 2009, when six people were killed.

Station manager Jim Smith explained residents were given "specific advice" by 999 operators "depending on how the fire was affecting their flat".

The residents are not expected to be able to return home for some time while fire investigators and police examine the scene.

A spokesman for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said 12 flats would be uninhabitable for several days.

Those unable to stay with friends and family would be offered bed and breakfast accommodation, he said.