South London sex assaults: Ninth attack reported

Image caption The previous eight sexual assaults took place in Clapham and Brixton Hill in south London

Police investigating a string of sexual assaults in south London say a ninth woman has been attacked.

A woman was assaulted from behind in Edithna Street, South Lambeth, at about 17:40 GMT on Saturday.

The suspect fitted the same description given to the Met Police by victims in the previous eight incidents.

Two men have been arrested so far in the investigation and police have increased their patrols in south London in response to the attacks.

Image copyright Google Image caption The latest assault happened in Edithna Street, South Lambeth, and the victim was again a young white woman

In each case the victims were white women in their 20s and 30s and the suspect was described as having a Mediterranean or Middle-Eastern appearance with dark hair.

In the latest case, police said the man "touched the woman's backside multiple times".

Chief Insp Tony Hirst urged all women in the Clapham and Brixton Hill areas to "take sensible precautions".

"If you feel uneasy about an individual or situation, trust your instincts. Always call the police if you feel in danger," he said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The first incident took place on Clitheroe Road, Clapham, on 9 October

South London sexual assaults

Friday 9 October, 23:30 BST: Woman of 23 grabbed and sexually assaulted in Clitheroe Road, Clapham Saturday 10 October, 01:15 BST: Woman of 30 sexually assaulted in Deauville Court, Clapham, after she asks a man trying to speak to her to leave her alone Thursday 22 October, 21:05 BST: In Trent Road, Brixton, a 32-year-old woman is followed. The attacker places his hand up her dress Monday 26 October, 19:05 GMT: A 35-year-old woman is grabbed from behind as she walks down Arodene Road, Clapham Monday 26 October, 20:15 GMT: Less than an hour later a CCTV camera shows a woman in her 20s being assaulted as she tries to get into her house in Roseberry Road, Clapham Monday 26 October, 21:36 GMT: Again, on the same night, a 28-year-old woman is exposed to in Sandmere Road, Clapham Wednesday 28 October, 19:20 GMT: A 28-year-old woman is grabbed in Southwell Road, Brixton. She screamed and fled Wednesday 28 October, 22:20 GMT: Later that night a 31-year-old woman is pushed into a block of flats in Sudbourne Road, Brixton. She was sexually assaulted before the suspect ran away Saturday 31 October, 17:40 GMT: A man touches a woman's backside several times in Edithna Street, South Lambeth

Two men aged 34 and 30 have been arrested and bailed in connection with the investigation.