Two charged over Lambeth illegal rave clashes

Image copyright PA/Sam Lister Image caption Police were faced with fires and debris on Whitgift Street

Two people have been charged following clashes with police during an illegal rave in south London.

Crowds allegedly threw bottles, chairs and a suspected petrol bomb as officers tried to shut down the event on Whitgift Street, Lambeth on 31 October.

Lesley Wheeler, 28, of New Malden has been charged with assault and Tony Amato, 42, of Caterham, with possession of an offensive weapon.

They will appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court later this month.

Image caption The disturbance lasted throughout the night on Saturday into Sunday morning

The Met said 14 officers received minor injuries when they arrived to close the event shortly before 07:00 GMT on Sunday.

They described being attacked with missiles and said criminal damage was caused to cars and private property.

An event - called Scumoween: A Nightmare On Scum Street - had been advertised on Facebook to take place in the same area from 20:00 on Saturday until 06:00 on Monday.

Crowds first gathered on Black Prince Road at Albert Embankment, across the river from Westminster, before dispersing down Lambeth Road on to Lambeth High Street and nearby Whitgift Street.