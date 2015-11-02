Docklands Light Railway: RMT staff to go on 48-hour strike

Image copyright PA Image caption The DLR connects the City and the Docklands and has used computerised trains since 1987

Docklands Light Railway (DLR) services are unlikely to run on Tuesday and Wednesday because of strike action, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) trade union has said.

The RMT is in dispute with DLR operator Keolis Amey over working practices including the use of agency staff.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash accused management of "sheer intransigence".

Keolis Amey said it was "extremely disappointing to find the RMT refusing to work with us".

Mr Cash said union negotiators had "made every effort over the past 72 hours to resolve this dispute through negotiation".

Kevin Thomas, managing director of Keolis Amey Docklands, apologised to passengers for the disruption to their journeys.

He added "discussions to seek resolutions would be more productive than strike action".

Keolis Amey has operated the line since 2014 on behalf of Transport for London and recently announced it had been shortlisted to operate London Overground as part of a new joint venture with Go-Ahead under the name LoKeGo.

The DLR, which connects the City and the Docklands, has used computerised trains since it opened in 1987.

The strike is expected to involve train captains, controllers and signallers.