Cancer patients diagnosed in A&E 'not likely to survive six months'

A study has suggested that average survival times of people diagnosed with cancer in London accident and emergency departments is less than six months.

The research looked at 1,000 patients diagnosed with cancer at 12 A&E departments in London and Essex.

A quarter of them did not live beyond two months of diagnosis, and on average they did not survive for six months.

The study's author said it "hammers home" the importance of early diagnosis.

Researchers from London Cancer, a network of care providers and academics, found people diagnosed in an emergency tend to have cancer that has spread around the body and also often have cancers that are harder to treat.

Average survival was less than six months for the overall group of patients, with only 36% still alive one year after diagnosis.

Half of all patients under 65 had died by 14 months. For older patients aged 65 to 75, half had died five months after diagnosis, while only 25% were alive beyond a year.

Early diagnosis

For those aged over 75, half had died after three months, with only a quarter surviving past one year.

Study author, UCL's Professor Kathy Pritchard-Jones, said: "These shocking figures hammer home what we already know to be true: early diagnosis can make a huge difference in your chances of surviving cancer.

"Around a quarter of all cancer cases are being diagnosed following presentation in A&E and the vast majority of these are already at a late stage, when treatment options are limited and survival is poorer."

Harpal Kumar, Cancer Research UK's chief executive, said: "Too many people are still diagnosed in hospital A&E departments and that must change."