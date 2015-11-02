Police called after pranksters dressed as traffic cones block road
- 2 November 2015
Five pranksters who dressed up as traffic cones have been investigated for "blocking the road like traffic cones", police have said.
Kingston Police in south-west London tweeted a picture of a call-out their officers attended on Halloween.
Five giant orange-clad people were reportedly disrupting traffic in Kingston town centre at about 04:00 GMT on Sunday.
Police described the incident as "very interesting".