Police called after pranksters dressed as traffic cones block road

Image copyright @dtheochari

Five pranksters who dressed up as traffic cones have been investigated for "blocking the road like traffic cones", police have said.

Kingston Police in south-west London tweeted a picture of a call-out their officers attended on Halloween.

Five giant orange-clad people were reportedly disrupting traffic in Kingston town centre at about 04:00 GMT on Sunday.

Police described the incident as "very interesting".