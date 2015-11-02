Singer Dane Bowers sentenced for assaulting girlfriend

Image copyright PA Image caption Dane Bowers was convicted of one count of assault by beating and has been given a 20-week suspended sentence for 18 months

Pop singer Dane Bowers has been given a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months for assaulting his beauty queen ex-girlfriend in a row over glitter.

Sophia Cahill, of Torfaen, said Bowers had hit her in the face, pulled her hair and squeezed her throat.

District Judge Andrew Sweet said the offence, which Bowers had denied, made him eligible for a custodial sentence.

The judge said he had not ordered one because of the long-term impact to Bowers' reputation.

Miss Cahill said she suffered from panic attacks and insomnia following the sustained attack that lasted up to 40 minutes, Croydon Magistrates Court heard.

Miscarriage claim

She said she had also suffered from skin conditions since that had led to scarring on her face and hair loss.

Other effects she attributed to the attack included "headaches, breathing difficulties, vomiting and disorientation."

She also said: "I lost a baby in March this year which could be down to stress,".

Bowers' defence counsel John Blandford, however, said she was "exaggerating".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dane Bowers and Sophia Cahill in 2013. They had split up by the time of the attack

Previously Miss Cahill falsely accused a former boyfriend, the Welsh rugby star Ian Gough of assault, but the conviction was overturned at appeal.

The court also heard she had been glamour modelling in September which did "not sit" with her impact statement.

The court heard Bowers had lost out on lucrative contracts because of his conviction for assault, which he continues to deny, and was now seeking work in the US at his personal expense.

Reputational damage

His counsel said: "He has lost the opportunity for a contract to appear on a number of television shows that has lost him a considerable amount of money."

Handing down judgement, following conviction last month, Judge Sweet said Bowers had subjected Miss Cahill to a sustained attack and he clearly had difficulties with the relationship and with controlling his anger.

"This offence passes the custody threshold. I'm going to suspend that imprisonment because the impact of imprisonment would be considerable.

"There would be the impact on your reputation and no doubt that would last for a period of time," the judge said.

Bowers, a DJ and former band member in Another Level, had previously admitted making contact with Miss Cahill during a scuffle at home in Croydon, but said it was accidental.

Bowers attacked Miss Cahill, a beauty queen and former Miss Wales, in January when she asked him why he had glitter on his face after he returned from a circus-themed nightclub.

The pair had split up at the time of but were living at his parents' home.