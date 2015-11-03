Docklands Light Railway strike: RMT staff in 48-hour walk-out

Image copyright PA Image caption The DLR connects the City and the Docklands and has used computerised trains since 1987

No services are running on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) because of a 48-hour strike called by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

Union members walked out at 04:00 GMT in a row over working practices, including the use of agency staff.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash accused management of "sheer intransigence" but DLR operator Keolis Amey said the strike was "extremely disappointing".

Transport for London said extra buses would run during the industrial action.

But it warned the Jubilee, District, Central and Hammersmith and City lines would be busier than normal.

Updates on this story and more from London.