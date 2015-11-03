South London sex attacks: 'Copycat' theory investigated

Image caption The assaults have all taken place in Clapham and Brixton Hill in south London

Several of a series of sex attacks in south London may have been committed by a "copycat", police have said.

A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, in connection with inquiry, the Met said. Officers urged women to be "vigilant".

Nine women were attacked in Clapham and Brixton between 9 and 31 October.

All of the victims were white, in their 20s and 30s, and described the suspect as having a Mediterranean or Middle-Eastern appearance.

The fourth suspect, a 24-year-old man, was arrested in the Brixton Hill area on Monday and is being held at a south London police station.

Metropolitan Police Commander Simon Letchford said: "It may well be that we have one attacker, it may well be that we have copycat individuals, but we certainly will keep an open mind."

He said the force had received more than 30 calls about the attacks and additional uniformed officers were patrolling the area.

"We are certainly keeping an open mind as to whether he has committed other offences anywhere across London and I would encourage anyone who has been a victim, or who recognises this male, to contact us as soon as possible," he said.

Two men, aged 34 and 30, have been arrested in connection with the attacks and bailed, while a third man, aged 32, was arrested on Monday morning and remains in police custody.

South London sexual assaults