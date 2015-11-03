South London sex attacks: 'Copycat' theory investigated
Several of a series of sex attacks in south London may have been committed by a "copycat", police have said.
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, in connection with inquiry, the Met said. Officers urged women to be "vigilant".
Nine women were attacked in Clapham and Brixton between 9 and 31 October.
All of the victims were white, in their 20s and 30s, and described the suspect as having a Mediterranean or Middle-Eastern appearance.
The fourth suspect, a 24-year-old man, was arrested in the Brixton Hill area on Monday and is being held at a south London police station.
Metropolitan Police Commander Simon Letchford said: "It may well be that we have one attacker, it may well be that we have copycat individuals, but we certainly will keep an open mind."
He said the force had received more than 30 calls about the attacks and additional uniformed officers were patrolling the area.
"We are certainly keeping an open mind as to whether he has committed other offences anywhere across London and I would encourage anyone who has been a victim, or who recognises this male, to contact us as soon as possible," he said.
Two men, aged 34 and 30, have been arrested in connection with the attacks and bailed, while a third man, aged 32, was arrested on Monday morning and remains in police custody.
South London sexual assaults
- Friday 9 October, 23:30 BST: Woman, 23, grabbed and sexually assaulted in Clitheroe Road, Clapham
- Saturday 10 October, 01:15 BST: Woman, 30, sexually assaulted in Deauville Court, Clapham, after she asked a man trying to speak to her to leave her alone
- Thursday 22 October, 21:05 BST: In Trent Road, Brixton, a 32-year-old woman was followed before the attacker placed his hand up her dress
- Monday 26 October, 19:05 GMT: A 35-year-old woman was grabbed from behind as she walked down Arodene Road, Clapham
- Monday 26 October, 20:15 GMT: Less than an hour later a CCTV camera shows a woman in her 20s being assaulted as she tried to get into her house in Roseberry Road, Clapham
- Monday 26 October, 21:36 GMT: Again, on the same night, a man exposed himself to a 28-year-old woman in Sandmere Road, Clapham
- Wednesday 28 October, 19:20 GMT: A 28-year-old woman was grabbed in Southwell Road, Brixton. She screamed and fled
- Wednesday 28 October, 22:20 GMT: Later that night a 31-year-old woman was pushed into a block of flats in Sudbourne Road, Brixton. She was sexually assaulted before the suspect ran away
- Saturday 31 October, 17:40 GMT: A man touched a woman's backside several times in Edithna Street, South Lambeth