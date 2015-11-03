Kate Kinsella shares her top tips for enjoying Bonfire Night
It's been a foggy start to the week but it looks like the nights will have cleared by the time we get to Bonfire Night.
A few spells of light showers possible in the evening but let's hope that doesn't dampen any of the festivities you may have planned.
Here are some top tips for enjoying this year's Guy Fawkes night:
- Don't do it yourself - head down to one of the firework displays being organised near where you live. There are some great events being planned across London this year including spectacular firework displays at both Battersea Park and Victoria Park over the weekend
- You may enjoy the big bangs but do make sure you keep your pets safely tucked away indoors, the noise can be very traumatic for our furry friends.
- Go on and treat yourself - my fav's are toasted marshmallows, jacket potatoes and a few sips of mulled cider to keep me warm