Human chain saves woman and PC from Kingston Bridge fall

Image copyright Met Police Image caption PC Fab Ahmed can be seen grabbing hold of the woman as she jumped from the bridge (centre of image)

A policeman who grabbed hold of a woman as she tried to jump off a London bridge himself had to be rescued when he was dragged over a barrier.

Metropolitan Police officer Fab Ahmed was alerted to a woman on Kingston Bridge on 28 October.

As she jumped, PC Ahmed grabbed hold of her. His heavy body armour meant he toppled forwards and over the railings.

Two of his colleagues and a passing fireman reacted quickly and managed to pull both him and the woman to safety.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption PC Fab Ahmed said he knew he had a "fight on [his] hands" to stay alive if he went into the River Thames

The woman was met by paramedics and taken to hospital.

PC Ahmed said: "I knew I had a major fight on my hands to stay alive and do my best to help the lady when we both hit the water.

"It was at this point I felt someone grab hold of my ankles just as I was going past the point of no return. This stopped myself and the lady from continuing our journey into the river."

Acting Superintendent Claire Moxon says: "I am extremely proud of the immense courage and bravery my officers showed.

"If the officers and the firefighters hadn't taken the actions they did I am sure there would have been another very different ending to this event."