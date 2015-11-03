Bahar Mustafa case: Charges against diversity officer dropped

Image copyright Google Image caption Bahar Mustafa is the student union welfare and diversity officer at Goldsmiths, University of London

A London student union officer accused of posting the phrase "kill all white men" on social media has had the charges against her dropped.

Bahar Mustafa, 28, had faced charges of allegedly sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said there was "not enough evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction".

Her lawyer said the climb down called the CPS's judgement into question.

Mike Schwarz, a partner at Bindmans LLP, said: "The decision first to prosecute and then to climb down so soon afterwards, made by the Crown Prosecution Service headquarters, calls into question their ability to make sensible judgments on delicate issues."

The CPS said one of the complainants had requested a review of its decision to discontinue the case.

Updates on this story and more from London

Ms Mustafa, of Edmonton, north London, is the student union welfare and diversity officer at Goldsmiths, University of London.

'Non-binary people'

She had been due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with sending electronic communications on Twitter and Facebook which conveyed threats for the purposes of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

Ms Mustafa was also charged with sending grossly offensive and menacing messages by means of public communication network.

A CPS spokesperson said: "Following the decision to discontinue this case one of the complainants has now requested a review of this decision under the Victim's Right to Review Scheme.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further on this case until this process has been completed."

It was previously reported that Ms Mustafa was alleged to have posted an event invitation on Facebook, which has since been taken down, that said: "Invite loads of BME Women and non-binary people!!

"Also, if you've been invited and you're a man and/or white PLEASE DON'T COME just cos I invited a bunch of people and hope you will be responsible enough to respect this is a BME Women and non-binary event only."

The messages were alleged to have been posted by Ms Mustafa between 10 November last year and 31 May.

Ms Mustafa was elected by union members to the student union, which is independent of Goldsmiths.