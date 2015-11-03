Son jailed for murdering his mother in Croydon
- 3 November 2015
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 39-year-old man has admitted murdering his mother at a property in south London
Jermaine Gilchrist, 34, of North Street, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to murdering 58-year-old Beryl Gilchrist. Her body was found at a property in Miller Road, Croydon, on 24 June 2010.
Gilchrist also admitted a charge of grievous bodily harm.
He was sentenced to eight years for grievous bodily harm and 20 years for murder at the Old Bailey on 30 October.