Son jailed for murdering his mother in Croydon

Image copyright Google Image caption Jermaine Gilchrist pleaded guilty to murdering his mother at a property on Miller Road, Croydon

A 39-year-old man has admitted murdering his mother at a property in south London

Jermaine Gilchrist, 34, of North Street, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to murdering 58-year-old Beryl Gilchrist. Her body was found at a property in Miller Road, Croydon, on 24 June 2010.

Gilchrist also admitted a charge of grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced to eight years for grievous bodily harm and 20 years for murder at the Old Bailey on 30 October.