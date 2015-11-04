South London sex attacks suspect appears in court

Image caption The assaults have all taken place in Clapham and Brixton Hill in south London

A man has appeared in court accused of carrying out a string of sex attacks in south London.

Nine women, all aged in their 20s and 30s, were attacked in Clapham and Brixton between 9 and 31 October.

Mehdi Midani, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with six counts of sexual assault and two counts of exposure, between 22 and 31 October.

The Algerian national appeared via video-link at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court.

The court heard several victims were attacked outside their front doors and one was targeted in the hallway of her building.

Three of the assaults were carried out on the same day and within hours of each other, the court heard.

Mr Midani was arrested on Monday in the Brixton Hill area, the Metropolitan Police said.

Three other men, aged 32, 34 and 30, have been arrested in connection with the attacks and released on bail.

Mr Midani was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Inner London Crown Court on 18 November.