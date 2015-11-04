Police arrest 13 returning to illegal Lambeth rave site

Image copyright PA Image caption People were dispersed from the site by police in the early hours of Sunday

Thirteen people have been arrested after returning to the scene of an illegal rave in Lambeth.

A number of officers were injured when they tried to disperse people from the site on Whitgift Street, south London, in the early hours of Sunday.

The Met said the latest arrests were made when people went back to the building to recover belongings.

They have been held on suspicion of public nuisance and criminal damage and are currently in custody.

Police said a number of people had been attempting to recover sound equipment and vehicles used in the rave.

Sixteen others were arrested at the time of the disturbance on Sunday.

One has been charged with assaulting police and another with possessing an offensive weapon.

The other 14 have been bailed. Officers attended the disused building following reports of public disorder and criminal damage at an unlicensed music event.