Marvin Couson murder: Witness appeal 13 years after Shoreditch shooting

The family of a man who died 13 years after being paralysed in a shooting have made a new plea for witnesses

Marvin Couson, 39, was left unable to communicate or leave his bed after he was wounded at the Lime Bar in Shoreditch, east London, in May 2002. He died in August this year.

The Met have been investigating the murder since the shooting.

On what would have been his 40th birthday, Mr Couson's mother Emily said: "No-one should suffer like this."

"I would like those young boys who take guns and knives to look at the consequences of their actions," she added.

"There are real people behind your cowardly actions."

Mr Couson, who suffered injuries to his internal organs, was cared for at the Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability following the shooting.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a brain injury suffered as a direct result of the shooting.

About 600 people were at the bar when police were called to reports of gunfire on 12 May 2002.

Officers found Mr Couson, then aged 26, lying on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A man was arrested during the police investigation, but later released without any further action.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said: "Marvin was just out for the night with friends, this should not have happened.

"I know 13 years is a long time but the shooting of Marvin will have been talked about and must still remain etched on the minds of guests who were there that night."

Until a change in the law in 1996, a murder was only deemed to have been committed if the victim died within a year and a day.